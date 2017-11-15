- Advertisement -

Bothered by the persistent flooding of parts of Benue State, Governor Samuel Ortom has appealed to the Senate to prevail on the Federal Government to hasten the dredging of River Benue to check recurrence of flood disaster in the state.

Governor Ortom, who made the call in Makurdi yesterday, while receiving the Senate Ad Hoc Committee on Flood, led by Senator David Umaru, said he is convinced that the Senate had the voice to help such matter of urgent public importance.

Represented by his Deputy, Mr. Benson Abounu, the governor said: “Benue also needs the intervention of the Federal Government in the area of ecological funds to aid construction of drainage channels in many affected places.”

- Advertisement -

He reiterated the position of the government to relocate all those that had built houses near the river banks and water channels to other areas, as part of deliberate measures to forestall flooding in the state.

Earlier, leader of the delegation, Senator Umaru, said the committee was directed by the Senate to visit Benue, following a motion raised by Senator Barnabas Gemade drawing attention to the devastation caused the people by the last flood disaster.

Umaru, who announced the decision of the Senate to come up with legislation or any other action that can help avert further flooding in the state, commended the government for promptly resettling victims.