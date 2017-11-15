- Advertisement -

Over 2.5 million children within the range of nine months and five years are expected to be vaccinated against measles in the 44 local government areas of Kano State.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje made the disclosure during the launch of Measles Immunisation Exercise in Faragai town in Albasu Local Government Area of the state.

A statement signed, on Wednesday, by Alhaji Ismail Garba Gwammaja, the Public Relations Officer, Kano State Ministry of Health, said the Governor was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Kabiru Ibrahim Getso.

The governor, said the statement, described measles as a dangerous disease which could affect the human brain, eyes or even heart, adding that if not reported and treated on time, it might result in the death of the affected person.

Against the background, He disclosed the administration had earmarked the sum of N75 million for the smooth take off of the vaccination exercise in all the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

He enjoined parents, traditional leaders and health care givers not to relent in their efforts to bring their wards, subjects and family members to the nearest health facility for vaccination against measles.

He also urged them to keep their vaccination cards securely for record purposes even as he disclosed that the immunisation exercise would take off for six days in 25 Local Government Areas and resume subsequently in the remaining 19 Areas of the state.

In his remarks, the representative of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, Alh Wada Aliyu (Sarkin Yakin Kano) reiterated the Emirates Council willingness to continue to support the immunization campaign for the maximum benefits to the people of the state