The Zonal Commanding Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in charge of Ogun and Lagos States, Mr Shehu Zaki, says speed violations caused 42.7 per cent of road accidents in the country.

Zaki made this known on Tuesday at the annual Zonal Ember month’s sensitisation and safety awareness programme organised for commercial drivers at Owena Motor Park in Ojota, Lagos.

According to him, the National Bureau of Statistics reports recognise speed violation as a major cause of road traffic crashes accounting for 42.69 per cent of the total crashes reported in the first quarter of 2017.

“Loss of control and dangerous driving followed closely as they accounted for 12.7 and 7.3 per cent respectively.

“Statistics show that an estimated vehicle population of 12.5 million plies Nigerian roads and 53.8 per cent of the vehicles are commercial.

“Ember month is a period when commercial drivers are in desperate haste to double profit while the private ones hurry to meet up with engagements as a result of festivities,’’ Zaki said.

He said that the resultant effect was increased vehicular density on the roads, speeding and overloading causing stress to drivers and vehicles which often lead to crashes and gridlocks.

Zaki said that the campaign was a strategic initiative of the corps, aimed at taking road safety awareness to the door steps of drivers and other stakeholders.

“Within the zone, a comparative data of road traffic crashes from January to September shows a positive decline in the number of people killed, indicating a downward trend from 260 in 2016 to 210 cases in 2017 in the zone.

“It is for this reasons that the focus of this year’s campaign centered on some dangerous factors often neglected by drivers.

“Accidents are needless tragedies caused by miscalculated assumptions of our drivers and can be prevented through simple compliance to traffic rules and regulations.

He appealed to drivers to shun driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, using of bad tyres, overloading and dangerous driving during and after the ember months.

Zaki also advised the passengers to ensure that their drivers drive carefully and observe traffic rules and regulations.

In his remarks, Mr Olalekan Oke, the Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers, Owena Park, Ojota, applauded the FRSC over its yearly sensitisation during the ember months.

Oke, represented by Mr Adisa Akinola, the park Secretary, said that the awareness programme was beneficial to members of the union.

“In fact, positive changes have been recorded in our parks as a result of constant awareness from the union leaders during our weekly meetings and from the FRSC,” he said.

Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, the FRSC Corps Marshal, had advised motorists to drive safely and not to blame accidents on blood sucking demons attached to ember months.

Oyeyemi gave the advice during a lecture themed: “Ember Months; Road Traffic Crash Myth Debunked” in Lagos.

The corps marshal said that people were too religious during the ember months by attaching all sorts of spirituality to the months rather than advising the drivers to be cautious and drive carefully.