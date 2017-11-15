- Advertisement -

Chibuzor Nwoke, vice chancellor of Oduduwa University, says 27 first class students have been offered automatic employment by the institution.

Speaking during a pre-convocation press briefing, he said the first class graduates would be given jobs with the university provided they are interested.

He said 278 students graduated with second class upper division, 216 made second class lower division and eight graduating students fell into the third class category.

- Advertisement -

“Our focus on building a world class university whose brand is excellent in the development of quality human capital is steady and unwavering. In fact, we have begun consolidating to claim our destined supreme excellence in tertiary education in Nigeria,” he said.

“We are committed to contributing to the creation of a knowledge economy in Nigeria by methodically nurturing creative individuals and strategic thinkers whose intellectual capacities will bring about the revolutionary pace in scientific, technological, entrepreneurial and managerial advancement for human survival and progress.”

The upcoming convocation will be the fifth in the institution’s history.