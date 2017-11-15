- Advertisement -

Twenty one prison inmates have regained freedom after they were granted pardon by the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Adama Iyayi Lamikanra.

The jail delivery saw twenty-one inmates awaiting trial at the Degema Prison, including suspected cultists freed.

Other pardoned inmates include those standing trail for alleged defilement, robbery, burglary and conspiracy.

Justice Lamikanra was accompanied to Degema Prison, in continuation of her routine jail delivery, by officials of the Department of Public Prosecution, Senior Judges and Chief Magistrates.

She said she decided to undertake the mission as part of efforts to decongest the prison facilities in the state, in line with provisions of the State Criminal Justice Administration Law.

Justice Lamikanra expressed worry that for over ten years, there had not been jail deliveries by previous Chief Judges, adding that the exercise would be routine under her leadership of the Rivers State Judiciary.

The Chief Judge advised the inmates who were set free at the Degema Prisons to go home and start a new life, warning that it may not go well for them if they ever returned to prison.

“We are not granting you pardon because we are doing jamboree. It is just part of our routine responsibility to carry out this exercise.. It is, therefore, expected that you be of good behavior when you return to the free world,” she said.

Some of the freed inmates who spoke with newsmen expressed joy for the opportunity and promised to avoid any action that could lead them back to prison custody.