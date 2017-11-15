- Advertisement -

Parents of the Chibok schoolgirls still in Boko Haram captivity have expressed sadness over President Muhammadu Buhari’s “silence” concerning the fate of their daughters.

In a letter written to the president, the parents lamented that 20 of them have died while waiting for the return of the girls.

On April 14, 2014, Boko Haram insurgents abducted 276 girls from Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno state.

The sect released 82 of the girls in May, following a prisoner-swap deal with the federal government. Five months later, 21 girls were also freed.

Subsequently, the government promised that more girls would regain freedom.

However, no information has been heard from the government recently, prompting the parents to lament that “if there is any time we are so much worried about our girls then, it is now, when we don’t seem to here anything again from any official”.

The letter seen by TheCable on Tuesday reads: “When the 21 girls were rescued, we begged to be part if the reunion, so we could here about of missing daughters, but we were denied that opportunity. Again when the 82 came home, we were so happy to knowing very well that we could meet them and hear about our daughters, even if they are dead so we could bring this to closure, again we were denied the chance to meet them till today.

“We have been travelling to ask our local leaders to hear from them, but no one seems interested in briefing us about any effort or action by the federal government to secure the release of our daughters, we feel neglected.

“When the government promised to secure the girls soon repeatedly, we thought it won’t be long after the 82 girls were rescued, having seen how possible that was.

“Right now we are hopeless and more traumatised than before because it seems, the successes recorded is now considered as closure since no one is paying any attention to our grief.”

While demanding that the government talk to them “and tell us exactly why the delays,” the parents also said they want to know the state of their daughters and when they are coming home.

“We want the government to deal directly with parents of the missing girls, let us know what next,” the letter read.

“Do not stop us from meeting the rescued girls, we could hear words of comfort from our daughters through them, and to know whether they are alive or not for us to know the next step.

“We have lost twenty of the parents, we don’t want lose any one of us in this situation again. Please respond to our call.”