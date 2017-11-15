- Advertisement -

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has said that his administration will not relent in its efforts to provide quality education to every child in the state.

Ambode spoke simultaneously at the commissioning of several blocks of classrooms and school infrastructures across the state, adding that his administration’s resolve to ensure qualitative education for children prompted the investment of resources towards the provision and upgrading of infrastructure, particularly at the primary school level.

He said: “More importantly, the basic education level is a crucial stage because it is the foundation upon which all other levels are built. It is our desire therefore to ensure that this level of education is strengthened to enhance the future prospects of our children and their ability to cope with the challenges of higher levels of education.”

The governor was represented by his deputy, Dr. Oluranti Adebule, at the commissioning of the newly constructed block of 13 classrooms with other educational facilities at Community Primary School, Oke Ishagun in Alimosho.

Ambode said his administration will not deviate from its vision to develop a robust public education system that would compare with the best in the world, just as he restated his administration’s commitment to ensuring that the ongoing rehabilitation and construction of classrooms is extended to all public schools in the state irrespective of the area and location.

The governor commended teachers in Lagos for their role in molding the lives of children, assuring that their dedication to their growth and development will continue to be rewarded by his administration with improved welfare and working conditions.

“To our pupils, the future belongs to you if you listen to your teachers and your parents. You can achieve anything you put your mind to but you must work hard and pay attention. Read your books and focus on achieving your dreams and develop yourself daily,” he said.

The governor also commissioned the newly rehabilitated Block of 32 Classrooms with office and toilets, school hall, fence, gate house and food shop at Christ Church Cathedral Primary School, Broad Street; block of 13 classrooms with toilets, offices and fire alarm at Community Primary School, Abule Eko, Ijede, Lagos; Block of 13 classrooms with toilets, offices and fire alarm at Community Primary School, Ado Ikosi, Epe, Lagos and six classrooms with toilets, offices and fire alarm at Odu Abore Primary School, Mushin, Lagos.