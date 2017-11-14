- Advertisement -

The Kaduna State Government has welcomed the firm statement by President Muhammadu Buhari recognizing the necessity of the education reforms the state is pursuing.

In a statement issued by Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s spokesman, Samuel Aruwan, said the national conversation over the last week reflects a growing consensus that quality public education should be available for all citizens.

Recall that, 33,000 teachers sat for primary four examination but only 11,280 passed, while 21,780 teachers failed the test. However, government had began the recruitment of 25,000 new teachers.

- Advertisement -

According to the statement: “We thank the President and many Nigerians for supporting the tough choice we have made in the interest of the future of our children”

Qualified teachers who are competent in their subject areas and equipped with the skills to teach and inspire pupils are crucial to delivering decent education.”

“We are witnessing the triumph of reason over sentiment. We owe our children unfettered access to decent education in the public system, and we shall not relent in delivering it” the statement explained.