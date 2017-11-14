- Advertisement -

The Nasarawa state government has commenced verification of NYSC members serving in government establishments across the state.

Special adviser to the governor on youths, students and NGO’S Samuel Gajere Akala, disclosed this at the commencement of the exercise in Nasarawa local government area of the state.

According to the special adviser, the exercise has become necessary in order to ascertain the actual data of corps members under government payroll with a view to facilitating the payment of their monthly stipends

The special adviser whose office has been saddled with the responsibility of payment of corps members allowances and entitlements in the state, urged all serving corps members to avail themselves of the exercise in order to guarantee their regular payments throughout their service year.

“The governor is worried there are some members of the NYSC scheme who are not getting the monthly stipends the state government pays them. We are paying them five thousand naira, for those who are serving in the state government establishments within the state”

“The five thousand naira is to enable them move from their residences to their places of their primary assignments and there are reports that some of them are not getting this allowances and again the mode of payment is not convenient, so the governor is not comfortable with that because they are paid cash. Somebody will be asked to move from Toto, to Keffi, to collect just five thousand naira (N5000) and he might spend it on the road”

“It is inline with this that the governor directed that we should centralized the payment, domiciled in my office and that of the Secretary to the State Government. We are doing the verification to ascertain the accurate number of NYSC serving in the state with government establishments, so that we can do an E-payment instead of manual” he said.

He then assured corpers serving in the state of government commitment to improve their welfare and wellbeing, as he encouraged them to be dedicated to their service to the nation and the state in order to justify the essence of the scheme, aimed at promoting unity and national intergration.

The exercise which commenced with Corps members from Nasarawa and Toto local government areas on Monday 13th November 2017, will continued with Keffi and Karu yesterday, 14th, while Kokona will take it’s turn in the western zone before moving to the Northern and Western senatorial zones of the state.