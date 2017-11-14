- Advertisement -

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday reiterated his believe and confidence that Nigeria would continue to be united despite effort by some groups to create crisis and disintegrate the country.

Speaking at the State Executive Council, Government House, Abakaliki, while addressing Elders of the State, President Buhari insisted on the unity of the country saying that the country would be stronger if united.

The President is in the state for a one day working visit to the state. The President during the visit commissioned the 14.5 Afikpo-Abakaliki express road, Commissioned the Akanu Ibiam and Senator Offia Nwali flyover, laid the foundation for the Ebonyi State ultra model shopping mall and President Mohammadu Buhari tunnel and also addressed thousands of Ebonyi People at the Abakaliki Township Stadium.

The President who is visiting the region for the first time since his inuguration on May 29th 2015 said the diversity of the country makes it unique in the committee of nations.

“My presence here today is a demonstration of my strong believe in the unity of Nigeria. As a most populous country in Africa with over 300 ethnic groups our diversity is almost unique among the nations”, he said.

He assured the people of the South East of his administrations commitment to carry out projects that will lead to the fast tracking of development in the region.

- Advertisement -

According to him, in keeping with his promise to South East leaders, the 2018 budget which he recently presented to the National Assembly captured many projects in the zone in accordance with his promise to South East leaders.

“When I met with leaders of the south east last mnth in Abuja they raised several issues pf concern including the state of roads in the region. I want to assure you that we will deliver on our promise. Our 201 budget include many strategic projects for the region in roads, power, agriculture and social sector”, the President said.

Earlier, the State Governor, David Umahi said the state is appreciative of the President’s support to the state especially in the area of Agriculture.

He, however, appealed to the President for refund of funds expended by the state government on some Federal Roads in the state.

Former Governor of the state, Sam Egwu commended the President for the recent decision to pay former Biafra Police officers pensions.

“Such an act of accommodation is what translates a mere leader to a great father of the Nation”.

He pleaded with the president to give the state assistance in the area of agriculture; roads and education to enable the state catch up with other states.