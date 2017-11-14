- Advertisement -
President Muhammadu Buhari has been conferred with the traditional title of Enyioma 1 (good friend) of Ebonyi by the state’s traditional rulers council.
The president was also conferred with the title of Ochi Oha Ndigbo (leader of all) of Igboland by the south-east traditional rulers.
Buhari is in the region to commission projects in Ebonyi state.
NAN reports that on arrival, the president inaugurated two multi-billion naira flyovers on the African trans-Saharan highway which passes through Abakaliki to Cross River and Cameroon.
He also laid the foundation of the ultramodern shopping mall to be constructed by the state government.
