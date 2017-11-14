- Advertisement -

The University of Benin, Edo State, and two other institutions have won the Global Challenge Research Fund Grant provided by the United Kingdom to promote research and development.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Faraday Orumwense, disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing journalists on activities lined up for the 43rd convocation and 47th Founder’s Day ceremony of the institution.

Orumwense explained that the university was awarded the grant worth £6.8m in partnership with Lancaster University, United Kingdom; and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, Ghana.

He noted that the grant would assist to boost research capability to address the problems faced by developing countries.

“The grant, which is part of a new £225m rate of investment, aims to grow research capability to meet the challenges faced by the developing world.

“The Britain’s £6.8m project will be led by Lancaster University, UK, with the University of Benin and CSIR, Ghana, as core partners,” he said.