- Advertisement -

A total of 9,993 graduands will be awarded with various degrees and diplomas at the 43rd Convocation/47th Founder’s Day of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), scheduled to hold on Wednesday, November 22.

The awardees are made up of graduating students of 2015/2016 sessions.

Vice Chancellor of UNIBEN, Prof. Faradey Orunwense, disclosed this while announcing programs for the convocation ceremony which commences on Wednesday, 22 November.

Breakdown of the graduands are as follows: 100 made 1st Class, 1,843 made 2nd Class (Upper division), 4,607 made 2nd Class (lower division), 1,351 made 3rd Class, 188 Diplomas, 152 for Post Graduate Diplomas, 1,120 for Masters Degrees, 102 PhD and 2 unclassified certificates.

- Advertisement -

Other programmes lined up for the Convocation/Founder’s Day ceremony include Founder’s Day and Convocation lectures, exhibitions, commissioning of various projects executed by the incumbent Vice Chancellor at the two campuses of the University.

The University will also honour the first female Vice Chancellor in Nigeria and a former Vice Chancellor of UNIBEN, Professor Grace Alele-Williams, “for her outstanding contributions​ in the field of education at both national and international levels.”

Also to be honoured is Dr. George Osemwegie Agbonlahor, “in recognition of his outstanding leadership and tireless commitment towards the growth and development of education in Nigeria.”