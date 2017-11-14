- Advertisement -

Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) has commended Gov. Tanko Almakura for ensuring sustained peace in Nasarawa state.

The SGF gave the commendation while receiving the governor, who came on a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja on Tuesday.

Mustapha who described the governor as his close associate, noted that, Nasarawa had enjoyed relative peace during the tenure of Almakura in spite of the multi religious and multi ethnic nature of the state.

“Let me congratulate you sir for doing a tremendous job in Nasarawa state, there is a remarkable difference in the last couple of years that you have head the state.

“Your work is a demonstration of the stuff you are made of, coming from the business background and achieving so well in the corporate world.

“I commend also the infrastructural development going on in the state, particularly the opening up of roads and the construction of cargo airport for the transportation of goods.”

According to Mustapha, the pace of development in the state had benefitted the city centre stressing that if Nasarawa was not as developed as it was, Abuja would have felt the adverse effect.

He explained that a large population of people working and doing business in Abuja reside in Nasarawa because of the states proximity to the FCT.

- Advertisement -

While commending the governor for a job well done, the governor for visiting asking that he continues to advise and pray for him stating that the office is strategic to the achievements of the desired change.

Earlier, Gov. Tanko Almakura congratulated the SGF on his appointment saying that his appointment was timely and a well deserved post.

“I came to officially congratulate the SGF over his well deserved appointment.

“The appointment was not surprising to most of us who have had dealings with him over decades given his pedigree and disposition towards the unity of this country.

“In 1989, Mustapha discharged his responsibility to this nation credibly by being part of those who fashioned the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Am so happy that people who have worked so hard are being rewarded and considered for appointments that will add value to this country, he said.

Almakura expressed his confidence in Mustapha describing him as a patriotic citizen that will definitely discharge his responsibilities to the country.

He added that, the SGF had been in the political scene for a long time now and has known the nitty gritty of political dynamics of the country.

He prayed that the Almighty God will continue to guard and direct the affairs of the SGF.