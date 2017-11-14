- Advertisement -

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday adjourned the trial of a former Head of Service of the Federation, Steve Oronsaye, till December 5.

Mr. Oronsaye was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for alleged N2 billion fraud.

The judge, Gabriel Kolawole, said he was adjourning the trial in view of issues on ground. He said the hearing will now start at 11 a.m. that day.

Justice Kolawole had at the last date of hearing on October 4 adjourned the case to Tuesday for further hearing of evidence of the first prosecution witness, who was absent in court on that day.

On Tuesday, the judge told the witness, Roukayya Ibrahim, an EFCC operative and member of the anti-graft agency’s Pension Fraud team, that she remains a witness in the case and should appear on the adjourned date.

Mr. Oronsaye, who is standing trial along with Osarenkhoe Afe, Managing Director of Fredrick Hamilton Global Services Limited, is alleged to be complicit in the fraudulent award of several contracts during his tenure as Head of Service.