- Advertisement -

Some lawmakers and residents of Iseyin in Oyo State have appealed to the National Board of Technical Education (NBTE) to grant operational licence to the first private polytechnic in the area.

They made the appeal while welcoming the NBTE delegation to SAF Polytechnic, Iseyin, for the three-day accreditation exercise, which commenced on Monday.

SAF Polytechnic, Iseyin, is the first private tertiary institution in the Oke-Ogun area of the state, which consists of 10 local government areas.

The NBTE team was led by Dr Shehu Aliyu, who represented the Executive Secretary of NBTE.

Hon. Abiodun Olasupo (APC-Iseyin/Itesiwaju, Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency) appealed to the NBTE to accredit the institution, saying the institution has put in place the required facility.

Olasupo, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Compliance, said that the polytechnic would avail the youths of Oke-Ogun area the access to sound education.

“As a lawmaker, I am privileged to certain information which suggests that the Federal Government, in the near future, might not establish any tertiary institution in the country.

“Opportunities like this from individuals should be encouraged to shore up the lapses and access to quality education by our youths.

“The institution has provided quality and required facilities. We have come here to appeal to NBTE to accredit the polytechnic. This will bring development to the area and allow our youth access quality education,” he said.

Also, Hon. Abdulwasi Musah, the Oyo State Deputy Speaker, and Hon. Afeez Adeleke (APC-Iseyin/Itesiwaju State Constituency) also made similar appeals.

- Advertisement -

Musah (APC-Saki West State Constituency) said that the institution, if approved, would complement the state-owned polytechnic in the Oke-Ogun are of the state.

He said that the institution would aid the development of the area and avail the teeming youth access to education.

Adeleke, in his remarks, said that the establishment of the institution was in line with Gov. Abiola Ajimobi’s education reforms.

“Education cannot be left in the hand of government alone; this is why the governor has evolved several initiatives aimed at bringing stakeholders together to uplift the standard of education.

“The establishment of this institution is one of such efforts aimed at making quality education accessible to all in the country,” he said.

The Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba (Dr) AbdulGaniyu Salahudeen and Pa Gbadebo Ogundiran also joined others in appealing to the team to ensure justice was done.

Salahudeen said that the development of the area was paramount in their minds and that was the reason why one of their sons established the institution.

Ogundiran, the Chairman, Iseyin Development Union (IDU), urged the NBTE to consider the enormous benefit the institution would bring to the area.

“Apart from the enormous benefits, the institution will give our youths access to education and discourage them from social vices,” he said.

Earlier, Alhaji Ismail Folorunso, the Proprietor, said he established the institution to provide access to quality education to the youths.

He said that the institution would not renege on its pledge to ensure quality education as standard facilities and programmes had been made available.