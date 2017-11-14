- Advertisement -

Residents of Tudun Wada/Ako community in Mararaba, have appealed for intervention of the Nasarawa State Government on the construction of access road and drainage in the area to prevent flooding.

The Chairman of the Community Association, Aminu Halilu, made the appealed while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Mararaba, Nasarawa State.

Halidu said the residents had adopted self-help to embark on manual construction of drainage along the road to create access for water to flow freely.

He said the community work started about three weeks ago after the residents had agreed at a meeting on the need to provide drainage in the area.

The community leader said they had to mobilize youths in the area to dig the water channels while each landlord would build the block and construct slap ahead of the next rainy season.

According to him, they have been doing the project every Saturdays and Sundays for three weeks now with the support of some civil servants, who contributed money to buy sachet water for the youths that are doing the digging.

“We are appealing to Gov. Umaru Al-Makura, to come our aid and create access road with drainage to Tudun Wada/Ako community in Mararaba to prevent flooding.

“We are also calling on the government to provide public school in the community because our wards have to trek for more than 5 kilometres before getting to school,” he said.

Similarly, the Vice Chairman of the association, Ibrahim Abdullahi, said there was no government presence in the community.

Ibrahim called on the state government to replicate what it did in other parts of Mararaba in Tudun Wada road to link it with Orange Market.

“By doing this, it will ease free movement and transportation of goods to the market and reduce flooding in the area.”