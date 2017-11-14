- Advertisement -

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board on Tuesday called on intending applicants to ensure they get acquainted with the 2018 brochure before applying for the examinations.

The Head of Information of JAMB, Mr. Fabian Benjamin, reiterated the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

Benjamin said the brochure was detailed enough to inform the candidates, as it is designed to give the candidates a clearer idea about the entire examination and admission process.

He explained that this was necessary, as it makes it easier for candidates sitting for the exam for the first time to get familiar with the entire process.

Benjamin said the brochure could be easily accessed from the JAMB website, Youtube and other social media sites.

He also said that admissions were ongoing in the respective tertiary institutions, adding that successful candidates would be enlisted soon.

NAN recalls that the board’s Registrar, Prof. Is’haq Oloyede, recently at the sideline of a sensitisation workshop in Lagos, confirmed that sale of the registration document for the 2018 UTME would commence before the end of November.

However, Oloyede said applicants are expected to download the JAMB app, syllabus, and brochure from the JAMB website to enable them study the process.

This, he said, was to minimise the errors that usually occur during the registration process.