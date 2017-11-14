- Advertisement -

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday fixed January 17, 2018, for ruling on the application by the Indigenous People of Biafra challenging the order of proscription made by the court on September 20, 2017.

The Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Abdu Kafarati, had on September 20, 2017, issued the proscription order upon an ex parte application by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN).

But, in a motion filed before the same judge on September 22, the group, through its lead counsel, Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor‎, contended that the proscription order was unconstitutional adding that it was obtained by the AGF by suppressing vital facts.

IPOB’s motion canvassed 13 grounds in opposition to the order proscribing it and also designating it ‎a terrorist organisation.

Justice Kafarati fixed January 17 for judgement after hearing Ejiofor and the Federal Government’s legal team led by the Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mr. Dayo Apata, on Tuesday.