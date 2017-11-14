- Advertisement -

Three aides of former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, were on Monday, arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja, over alleged defrauding the state of N16.6 billion.

The defendants are his former Special Adviser on Bureau of Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, Solomon Wombo; former Permanent Secretary of the bureau, Asen Sambe, and its former Director of Accounts and Finance, Isiah Ipevnor.

The accused were arraigned before Justice Nnamdi Dimgba on a nine-count charge bordering on fraud and money laundering.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Counsel to the aides, Innocent Daagba, moved an application for their bail on the grounds that the law allows them to be bailed over the alleged offences.

Ruling on the applications, Justice Dimgba accepted that the defendants should be granted bail and thereafter admitted each of the defendants to bail in the sum of N100 million with one surety in like sum.

The judge stated that the sureties either be businessmen or civil servants within the rank of Assistant Director, while one of them must own landed property in Abuja worth N400 million.