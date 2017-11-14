- Advertisement -

Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), says he will on Wednesday sue the Federal Government following injuries he sustained after falling into a manhole.

Falana said this while delivering his speech at the National Stakeholders Summit on Whistleblowing in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said, “I am sure you saw me limping and using a walking stick when I was coming in. It is because I fell into a manhole while walking to my office on Shehu Shagari Way.

“I broke my leg and I am even wearing Plaster of Paris and I was even hospitalised. So, I won’t like the ordinary Nigerian leave it to God.

“I have decided that tomorrow I will sue the Federal Government.”

Falana also lambasted Governor Rochas Okorocha for erecting statues in honour of South African President, Jacob Zuma, and his Liberian counterpart, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

The human rights lawyer said both Presidents had corruption cases in their countries and Okorocha was insulting the sensibilities of Nigerians.