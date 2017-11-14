- Advertisement -

Mrs Naomi Golmwen, the Chairman, Pankshin Local Government of Plateau, on Monday said the recent immunisation against child killer diseases in the area was a “very huge’’ success.

The council boss made the pronouncement in an an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Pankshin

Golmwen commended the Federal Government for the continuous immunization programme being conducted by the council, in conjunction with the State Ministry of Health.

She disclosed that the death rate of children between 0 – 5 years had dropped to between 30 and 20 per cent within the population of 256, 959.

The chairman further disclosed that 50, 392 children were immunised out of the targeted 51, 392 during the recently-concluded Immunisation Plus in the area.

She explained that out of the 54,000 doses of vaccine collected from the health ministry, 53,800 were used with wastage of less than 6 per cent in its coverage of 98 per cent across the area.

Golmwen nonetheless commended the health personnel of the area for a job well done and charged them to remain committed to the course of saving lives no matter what for a better Pankshin and Plateau.

- Advertisement -

“We have seen a tremendous drop in the death rate of children between 0-5 years which is a plus to us with the consistence immunization program being conducted by the government in conjunction with our council.

“Our desire and goal is to ensure that all children, including breast feeding mothers, are adequately protected from any killer disease for them to enjoy the God-given life to them and for the benefit of their communities. ’’

The chairman pledged the council’s resolve to ensure that the well-being of all the citizens of the area were well taken care of through provision of adequate healthcare facilities that would cater for their health.

According to her, about 100 Primary Healthcare Clinics (PHCs) in the council have qualified health personnel and doctors, providing health and medical services to the people with diligence.

She said, “We know that health is wealth, and we are very much committed toward ensuring that our citizens are healthy in their contributions to the development of the area.’’