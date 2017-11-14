- Advertisement -

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State is about now inaugurating Mrs. Folashade Adesoye, as new Head of Service.

Adesoye’s appointment which took effect on November 11 2017, followed the statutory retirement of the erswhile head of service, Mrs. Olabowale Ademola, last Friday

The new HOS was first appointed into the Lagos State Civil Service on December 28, 1983 as an Accountant and had served in several ministries.

Until her appointment, she was the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.

Venue of the inauguration is the Council Chambers, Government House, Alausa, Ikeja.