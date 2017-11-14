- Advertisement -

The Rivers State Police Commissioner, Zaki Ahmed, has denied claims that there was an attempt on the lives of Governor Nyesom Wike and his predecessor, Chibuike Amaechi.

The police commissioner spoke in connection with Saturday’s clash between security men on the convoys of Rivers State Governor and the Minister of Transportation in Port Harcourt.

He described the meeting of both political leaders at the Trans-Amadi area of the city as mere coincidence, adding that there was no threat to life in the fracas that ensued between security agents on both sides.