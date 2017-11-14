- Advertisement -

The Federal Government has called on eligible voters in Anambra Sate to disregard threats by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and turn out to exercise their franchise during Saturday’s governorship polls.

Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr. Garba Abari, was reacting to the “vote and die” threat issued by IPOB.

Members of the IPOB had on Friday marched across major roads in Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra State ahead of the November 18, gubernatorial election in the state.

Their key message is that Anambrarians should boycott the election; threatening that whoever votes will die.

They said, “We want the federal government to produce Nnamdi Kanu with immediate effect or there will be no peace. Come vote and die. If you vote, you will die.”

Reacting, however, Abari in a statement on Monday reassured Anambrarians that security agencies were fully prepared and on ground to ensure safety of voters before, during and after the election.

“The renewed threat by IPOB is not taking the authorities by surprise. All adequate measures to checkmate their excesses and those and other unlawful groups with regards to the election are already in place.

“The security agencies are prepared to forestall any breakdown of law and order and to protect voters, other election actors and the general public toward a hitch-free election.

“Also, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is very prepared to conduct the election. Let no one be afraid or in doubt; the election will hold on November 18, and will be free and credible. Voters are therefore implored to turn out en masse, without fear of intimidation, and freely cast their votes”, he said.

Abari described the renewed threat by the outlawed group as an attempt to stampede the will of the people.