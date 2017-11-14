- Advertisement -

Three members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Aba, the commercial nerve of Abia State, were on Sunday arrested by Army personnel attached to 144 Battalion under 14 Brigade, Ohafia.

This was made known in a statement on Monday by Oyegoke Gbadamosi, the Assistant Director Army Public Relations, 14 Brigade.

According to the statement, the soldiers were on patrol around Alaoji Fly Over, when they arrested the suspects.

The statement reads: “Troops of 144 Battalion on patrol in Aba town on Sunday, 12 November 2017 at about 4am in Alaoji Fly Over general area of Aba arrested 3 suspected members of proscribed IPOB organization in Aba, Abia State.

“The suspects are; Mr Nwagbougwu Okeke, aged 55yrs, Mr Chidiebere Nwaoha, aged 35yrs and Mr John Nwaogazi, aged 50yrs.

“The suspects were caught distributing flyers and posters with caption ‘No Election In Anambra State’. The suspects and flyers have been handed over to the Department of State Security for further investigation.

“14 Brigade, Nigerian Army will continue to partner with other security agencies to flush out criminality and anti social activities within the State. Members of the public are respectfully requested to pass timely information to the security agencies.”