Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Sahabi Mahmud Tukur, has refuted speculation that Fulani herdsmen plan to attack Mambilla in Taraba State.

The chairman said this in a chat with newsmen on Monday in Yola, Adamawa state, after a meeting with North-east officials.

He insisted that the allegation that Fulani were recruiting foreigners to invade Mambilla were false.

Tukur was reacting to Taraba Governor Darius Ishaku’s request for troops deployment during his visit to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ishaku had sought military support ahead of implementation of the anti-grazing bill.

He told the president that the activities of the cattle breeders had destroyed lives and farmlands.

“As the head of this government, the responsibility lies on me to do all I can to find a lasting solution to this situation that has consumed hundreds of lives, farm produce, cattle and wanton destruction”, he said.

But Tukur maintained that “The claim is entirely false, mischievous and the figment of wild imagination which is aimed at causing restiveness, fear among and intimidation of the peace-loving people of Taraba State.

“We want to categorically tell the people of Taraba State and all Nigerians that the Fulani have never and will never attack anybody and will seek redress in court of law.

“Even this shall be as a last resort as the Fulani believe in the rule of law and will continue to rely on the law to protect them.”