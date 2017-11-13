- Advertisement -

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, has visited ailing former Vice-President Alex Ekwueme, in London where he is currently receiving medical attention.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

Although he did not disclose when Mustapha visited, Shehu said the SGF arrived London before Ekwueme who he said was flown abroad in “a critical condition.”

He said Mustapha conveyed Buhari’s goodwill message to the former leader during the visit.



The statement read, “The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha has conveyed President Muhammadu Buhari’s goodwill message to former Vice President, Dr Alex Ekwueme in a London hospital.

“Upon approval by President Buhari, Dr Ekwueme was rushed to the hospital in an air ambulance in what was described as a critical condition.

“The SGF, who was in London before Dr Ekwueme’s arrival, was received by his spouse, Mrs Helen Ekwueme on behalf of the Ekwueme family.

“Mr. Mustapha told the Ekwueme family that the President and all Nigerians are praying for the speedy recovery of the elder statesman, adding that he believed that the doctors were doing their best.”