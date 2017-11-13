- Advertisement -

Mrs Julie Okah-Donli, the Director-General of National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), on Monday, reiterated the agency’s commitment to secure its personnel.

Okah-Donli gave the assurance at a five-day training of personnel of the agency on general security awareness and protection of office infrastructure in Abuja.

Represented by Mr Olubiyi Olusayo, the Director of Training and Manpower Development of the agency, the director-general said the training would equip the personnel with knowledge, skills and ability to mitigate contemporary security challenges.

She said the agency had the responsibility to combat trafficking in persons and other related crimes, adding that said it would do everything to ensure that its personnel efficiently and effectively combat organised crime in the country.

According to her, the agency’s management prioritises manpower development.

She explained that since its inception in 2003, personnel of the agency had received various training from other law enforcement agencies, foreign partners, educational institutions to enable it to deliver on its mandate.

She lauded relevant stakeholders for the support given to the agency, noting that NAPTIP would further work closely with AURA Technology Consultants, organisers of the training, to mitigate trafficking in persons and related matters.

She said “combating human trafficking is an issue of common interest to all of us; let us put all our hands on deck and brainstorm to end this modern day slavery.”

Okah-Donli added that the training would boost participants’ capacity to combat crime, especially in the areas of providing cutting edge security services and protecting office infrastructure nationwide.

According to her, the training will boost the managerial capacity of participants to impart knowledge acquired to other personnel of the agency in line with the acceptable and modern security standard in Nigeria.

Also, Mr Abdulhameed Dantshoho, the Chief Executive Officer of AURA Technology, attributed loss of lives of law enforcement personnel and innocent citizens to security lapses and intelligence failure.

Represented by Caesar Dashe, Assistant Head of Information Technology of the organisation, Dantshoho pointed out that some of the nation’s law enforcement agencies lack characteristics of security establishment.

He noted that such agencies’ basic security apparatuses were at best obsolete and weak, resulting in total absence of protection and safety.

The chief executive officer, however, said NAPTIP had come of age, describing it as a model in the area of security of lives and property.

Dantshoho urged the agency to secure its offices, erect perimeter fencing and properly barricade them.

He also urged the management to ensure that access control was water-tight with detectors to prevent forceful or tactical penetration and intrusion.

He said “NAPTIP should perform above its par when it comes to providing protection for its personnel and infrastructure.”