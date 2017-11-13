- Advertisement -

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and hazy weather conditions over the central states of the country on Tuesday, with partly cloudy to sunny conditions over Abuja, Lokoja, Makurdi, Ilorin and Lafia.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO), on Monday in Abuja, also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 27 to 36 and 12 to 22 degrees celsius respectively.

The agency predicted that the southern states would experience partly cloudy to cloudy morning hours with day and night temperatures in the range of 30 to 34 and 20 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

It also predicted prospect of localized thunderstorms over Benin, Warri, Umuahia and Owerri as well as coastal areas of Ikom, Uyo, Calabar, Yenagoa, Port-Harcourt, Ijebu-Ode and Lagos during the afternoon and evening hours.

According to NiMet, northern states will experience sunny and hazy conditions throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures in the range of 33 to 37 and 15 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

“Sunny and hazy conditions are anticipated over the northern states, partly cloudy to sunny conditions over the central states.

“However, cloudy conditions with chances of localized thunderstorms are likely over some part of the southern states within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.