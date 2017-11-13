- Advertisement -

The Kaduna Polytechnic chapter of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) has joined its colleague nationwide to embark on an indefinite strike action which commenced yesterday, November 13, 2017.

According to the chairman of the chapter, Dr. Aliyu Hassan Ibrahim, the strike action is to make the Federal Government honor agreements reached with the union in 2014.

“The union’s demands include implementation of the NEEDS assessment report of Polytechnics, amendment of the polytechnic act which has been pending before the national assembly for a long time, implementation of CONTISS 15 migration for staff on the lower cadre as well as the payment of its arrears.

“Other demands include, restoration of withdrawn allowances from January, 2016; removal of dichotomy between holders of first degree and HND, payment of promotion arrears from 2012 and non-payment of full salary in some state owned polytechnics among others,” he said.