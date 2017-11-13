- Advertisement -

The Jigawa State government expanded over N836 million for renovation and provisions of working equipment of 12 hospitals across the state.

This was disclosed by the state’s commissioner for health, Dr Abba Zakari Umar, while fielding question to newsmen in Dutse, the state capital yesterday, said: “The government also release over N900 million and continue with Birninkudu general hospital inherited from the previous administration.”

Dr Abba Zakari Umar explained that “when we assumed office in 2015 we met the health sector into serious problem of bad infrastructure and working equipment in most of our health facilities all over the state.”

According to him “What we did first was amending the state’s health policy from Gunduma health system to Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA), and establishing PHC offices in 27 local government areas of the state.”

He added that “we, therefore, touring to all the health facilities and see their conditions. We then draw a work plan according to the importance and emergencies.”

- Advertisement -

Dr Umar maintained that “the state government awarded the contracts for the renovations and supply of medical working equipment of Roni, Fagam, Gwaram, Maigatari and Kazaure Psychiatry hospital at the cost of over N66.7m, N64.8m, N78.5m, N49.1m, and N48.7m respectably.”

“Other are Babura hospital at a sum of N86.7m, Ringim hospital N84m, Gumel N44.4, Kafin Hausa N88.1m, Jahun N62.3m and up-grading of Birniwa cottage hospital to the general hospital at the total sum of N106m,” the commissioner emphases.

Dr Abba Umar stated further that “we met that the previous administration awarded the contract of construction of a new general hospital in Birninkudu at the sum of over N1.46 billion and paid only N400 million. We continue with the project, so far we paid the contractor over N900 million and the project is in the completion level, hope to be committed in January next year as the contractor promised.”

The commissioner added that the governor Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar recruited 450 nurses and community health workers in the state, “all this in an attempt to rescue the health sector from collapse