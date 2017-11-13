- Advertisement -

Academic activities have been suspended in Auchi Polytechnic because of the strike declared by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP).

The strike began on Monday.

Justin Momodu, chairman of the Auchi Polytechnic, told the NAN in Auchi that the chapter’s strike followed the directive issued by the national body of the union.

He said the strike was to compel the federal government to honour the agreement it had reached with the union, adding that “government has not demonstrated its preparedness to honour the agreement”.

Momodu said: “The Auchi branch of ASUP has complied with the strike directive because the federal government has refused to meet our demands.

“We have shown enough patience and if government still fails to meet our demands, the strike will be total.”

The union leader said his members would continue with the strike until the federal government yielded to their demands.

- Advertisement -

George Okosun, chairman, strike implementation monitoring committee, said the committee was set up to enforce the strike.

“This committee is set up to ensure that no lecture or academic activity is being carried out at the polytechnic. Our aim to shut down lecture halls and offices are to close down all academic activities.”

Okosun said the committee would go round the institution to ensure lecturers comply with the strike directive.

NAN reports that academic activities at the polytechnic have been paralysed due to the strike and students were seen vacating the campus.

ASUP began a nationwide strike on Monday to protest the non-implementation of its CONTISS 15 migration arrears, non-commencement of renegotiation of ASUP/government agreement of 2010.

The union is also on strike for the delay in the review of the Federal Polytechnics Act, among other issues.