- Advertisement -

The Jos Zonal Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has embarked on a child Safety campaign in primary schools in Plateau.

Flagging-off the campaign at the St. Luke Primary School on Monday in Jos, the Zonal Commanding Officer, Mr Jonas Agwu, said the initiative was “timely”.

According to Agwu, the rationale behind the campaign was to stem the spate at which underaged children die from road accidents.

“If you take a copious check, you will see that children below the ages of twelve are not being transported properly by motorists.

“What I have noticed in my five months stay on the Plateau is that drivers and car owners are careless about the safety of the children while plying roads; they have very poor attitude to the safety of the child.

- Advertisement -

“So, it is based on this that we decided to take the safety campaign to the children directly, so they will know their rights on one hand, and can correct adults when they do the wrong thing on the other hand.

“If we say and believe that the kids are the leaders of tomorrow, then we have to do the right thing in safeguarding their future,” he said.

The Zonal Commanding Officer appealed to motorists to acquire baby seats for their cars as well as ensure its usage when necessary, for safety of children.

Agwu also warned against allowing children to use the front passenger’s seat, as such acts could be risky to the safety of the children.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the campaign was organised in conjunction with Rotary Club of Jos, Sherehills and the Nija Pikin Iniative Development.