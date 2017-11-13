- Advertisement -

The proposed arraignment of alleged kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans, on two separate charges before Justice Adedayo Akintoye of a Lagos High Court sitting at Igbosere, was on Monday stalled, as the Lagos State prosecutor was yet to serve the defendants counsels with the fresh charges.

Evans was charged alongside Joseph Ikenna Emeka, Victor Aduba and Okapara Linus on five count charges bordering on conspiracy, kidnapping, and attempted murder, preferred against them by Lagos State.

At Monday’s proceedings, all the defendants’ counsels complained that they were yet to be served with the fresh charges.

The Lagos State prosecutor Ms Titilayo Shitta-Bey, Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), told the court that she had filed a fresh and amended information, and had served the ‎information to the first defendant’s counsel Olukoya Ogungbeje, but that she was yet to serve the other defendants’ counsel.

“In the amended charge the fourth defendant Okpara Linus was added. We only want to bring the information before the court so that he can be remanded in prison in view of the fact that we have not served the other counsels,” she said.

Evans counsel, Ogungbeje who also represented the third defendant told the court that the information that was served on him by the prosecutor doesn’t have the name of the third defendant.

“The information I have doesn’t bear the name of the third defendant, the prosecution should give me every information that is needful and available,” he said.

Justice Akintoye ordered the prosecution to serve the defense counsels with all the necessary information before the next adjourned date.

Akintoye ordered that the defendants be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the two case, till November 24, for arraignment.