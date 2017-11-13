- Advertisement -

The Fulani socio-cultural association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, North west zone, on Monday, rose from a meeting in Kaduna State to declare that anti-grazing law was a time bomb.

According to the association, the law was an attempt to destroy herders’ means of livelihood.

National President of the association, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello Bodejo, and the National Secretary, Sale Alhassan, who jointly addressed newsmen, said the anti-grazing law was not in the best interest of peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

They said the need to urgently address the issue could not be over-emphasised.

To this end, the leadership of the association has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to provide security for Fulani herdsmen particularly those in Benue and Taraba states that are currently facing all forms of threat.

“The grazing law agenda is destroying herders means of livelihood and we are appealing for immediate intervention to safe the Fulani pastoralist from the total destruction of their means of livelihood by current trends from some state governors enacting segregational anti-grazing law which targets primarily at the economic livelihood of the herders”.

The President however debunked insinuations that there are plans by the herders to attack Benue communities, stressing that Fulanis are peaceful and law abiding citizens who will not do anything that will truncate peaceful coexistence.

According to the national leaders “At the end of the north west meeting, after series of deliberations, we are completely opposed to the anti grazing law, and we are worried on the possible crisis that may emerge if such laws are allowed to take effect.

“It is a negative law because it attempts to expel Fulani herdsmen from their grazing areas for ages, besides, that of Benue anti grazing law, no herder were involved during the cause of its preparation to get their input. To us, ensuring security of citizens should be the priority of governance, but this anti grazing law is nothing but a time bomb if not addressed with wisdom.

“It is a national challenge that requires a National interventions by well meaning government, because it is capable of creating serious conflicts on the land resources, hence developing a policy of sustainable management of land resources is of essence.

“We have continued to appeal to our members to be law abiding and I want to say categorically that the rumours that Fulani herdsmen are planning to attack communities in Benue State is not true and must be ignored by well meaning Nigerians.

“We will continue to support Federal government policies on crop and animal farming, particularly on the agro rangers which is aimed at providing security for all categories of farmers.

“We are therefore appealing on the IGP Ibrahim Idris to provide security for Fulani herdsmen against all forms of threat occasioned by the anti grazing law to avoid emerging conflicts,” the association leadership said.