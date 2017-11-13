- Advertisement -

President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama, has said that the situation of things in the country are at alarming rate.

The Metropolitan Archbishop of Jos said from his interaction with the people, it was clear that all is not well in the country.

Kaigama said from food, to medical bills, and job search, he had been burdened from left, right and center as a result of the situation of things in the country.

“I have been sitting in the office since morning and I know the number of people who came to the office crying for one thing or the other: for food to eat, for medical bills to settle and for job search.

“People bring curriculum vitae to help them either at the local government or federal government level to get job. And I tell them that I am not part of the government, I am not a secretary to any of the government.

“It just tells you how people are pushed to the wall. There is so much misery and instead of going to the government, they come to us,” Kaigama said.

Kaigama added that the crisis and violence witnessed in the country were a signal that all is not well in the country.

He noted that the priority of any government, especially in a democratic set up, was the people, ensuring that the people live well and have a minimum standard of living that is adequate.

“But because of lack of that, people express their dissatisfaction in different ways and instead of worrying about the consequences of this dissatisfaction because they can take to violence, they can take to doing things that are more harmful to the country, they should rather look for solutions,” Kaigama urged.

Kaigama cited the skirmishes between farmers and herdsmen, saying that the situation was getting worse by the day.

He said that a government that was sensitive to the needs of the people would proffer lasting solution to the crisis.

“We hear of killings here, killings there; they just take it as normal. It is not normal. Life is sacred and the way it is being bastardised for flimsy reasons, it is not acceptable,” Kaigama declared.

He however said that Nigeria is a wonderful country, saying that whenever it is thought of that things are so bad and that the nation is at the brink of collapse, the country suddenly bounced back.

“We have that spirit of resilience. I admire Nigerians. No wonder the late singer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, said that Nigerians are suffering and smiling. That is just it. That optimistic sprit, that positive spirit, that spirit that says tomorrow will be better. I think that is what is keeping this nation alive and going. It is just that the people are so trusting in God and believe that tomorrow will be a better day,” Kaigama said.