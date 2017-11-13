- Advertisement -

Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari has presented a budget of 211.49 billion naira to the state House of Assembly.

He called it the budget of actualisation. The proposal has three-quarters of the total budget allocated to capital spending.

Education which is one of the six priority areas, was allocated 20 percent of the budget. Other priority areas are agriculture, water resources, roads, and health.

The proposal is 71 billion naira more than the 2017 budget.