Stakeholders in education sector have showered encomiums on the senator representing Oyo North Senatorial district in the National Assembly, Sen. Abdulfatai Buhari, for his educational support initiative.

Sen. Buhari, who is the chairman Senate Committee on ICT and Cybercrime, recently donated a space bus to the Federation of Oyo Sate Students Union FOSSU (National) and presented a cheque for payment for WAEC fees of 600 selected secondary school pupils to their principals.

The event, held at Ogunlola Hall, in Ogbomoso, had in attendance state zonal executives of the Nigerian Union of Teachers NUT, All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), local inspector of education from various local governments, FOSSU executive members selected students and parents

Sen. Buhari, while presenting the car key to the executive members of FOSSU, said his educational supports initiatives was borne out of the passion her has to support younger generations to grow and become great in the future.

“Nigerian youths have potential, they are endowed and I am sure with support here and there to complement government’s effort they will grow to transform this nation into a better one”.

He, however, implored FOSSU to be conscious of their role in partnering the government and other stakeholders in the growth and development of the state.

Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Joseph Olowofela, in his speech, noted that Sen. Buhari has been one of the pillars of support of education in Oyo State, especially in Oyo North Senatorial district where he has facilitated ICT centers and other facilities to aide education

Olowofela, who was represented by the Local Inspector of Education (LIE) in Ogbomoso, Ojelade J.F., said Sen. Buhari’s initiative would complement the effort of Oyo state government in its bid to take the sector to another level in the state

Executive members of NUT, ANCOPSS and other groups who spoke at the event said oyo state is blessed to have a senator like Dr Abdulfatai Buhari who has active in supporting the sector in the state. they acknowledge the ICT centres he facilitated for many schools in Oyo North and pray for more strength and blessing for him

Mrs Idayat Yekeen one of the parents who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries said the gesture relieve them of the burden of struggle to get money for registration of WAEC in 2018 She noted that many of those who benefitted from Senator Buhari’s educational scheme when he paid for NECO fees are now graduates and doing well in their respective carrier.

Unlike some politicians who always considered youth as agent of violence and use them in such manner, Senator Buhari has helped in securing a beter future for the younger ones and we pray for more blessings for him

Ogbomoso North APC chairman, Mr Ayanlola who also spoke at the event said the lawmaker is a true representative of the people, he is painting the picture of APC very well and we are very proud of him, he has never let us down and we will continue to support him and others who are making us proud.

FOSSU president Azeez Sharafudeen Akano popularly known as Pa-Biafra while responding on behalf of the students said Senator Buhari is a rare breed in the political sector in the state and Nigeria, “his unflinching support for education is outstanding and we appreciate his gesture.”