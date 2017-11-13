- Advertisement -

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to stay away from Biafraland, else there will be bloodshed.

Buhari is scheduled to visit Ebonyi state on Tuesday, and Anambra the day after.

In a statement on Monday, Emma Powerful, IPOB spokesman, said: “we (IPOB members) will die with him should he set his foot on the sacred land of Biafra”.

“Tuesday 14th November 2017 will be recorded in history as a very bloody day should that Jubril masquerading as Buhari attempt to land on Biafran soil,” the statement read.

“He is coming to mock us and to urinate on the graves of our 91 brethren his Operation Python Dance killed in Abia State. He is coming to show us that power belongs to the north and people like Nnia Nwodo and Dave Umahi are in charge over their conquered territory and defeated people of Biafra. He has come to tell us we are forever slaves.”

When visited the presidential villa in Abuja last week, he told state house correspondents that the people of the state are “fully prepared” to receive the president.

He said Buhari would commission some projects carried out by his administration during the visit, including roads and flyovers.

The governor had said: “There are quite a lot of projects that we have executed within these past two and the half years. We have three numbers of twin flyovers that are built across the African Tran Sahara Road running from Enugu to Cameroon passing through Ebonyi state, so we have to build three twin flyovers to decongest traffic on that road, each of the twin flyovers is 700-metre length.

“We have completed two and the third one is 80 percent done, Mr President will commission the two. We also have a mall, what we call Ebonyi mall that is modelled after the famous Dubai mall.

“And we intend for the president to lay a foundation stone of that mall which we will like Mr President to commission within the next 12 months.”