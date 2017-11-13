- Advertisement -

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has commenced a nationwide campaign tagged “Building a People of Peace’’ to foster harmonious relationship among Nigerians.

The Kwara State Coordinator of NOA, Mr Olusegun Adeyemi, made the disclosure on Monday while delivering his speech at the flag off of the programme in Ilorin.

He said the campaign was to foster peace in homes, workplaces and religious organisations.

“Let me reiterate the fact that peace and harmonious living are the sine quo non for development, economic growth and well being of all and sundry.

“Peace is an issue that cannot be over emphasised because without it, the society will experience crisis and be in chaos without achieving any developmental goals,’’ Adeyemi said.

The NOA coordinator called on all stakeholders to play vital role in building peace, especially at a time when hate speeches and separatist agitations were being fuelled by selfish Nigerians.

Kwara State Head of Service, Mrs Susan Oluwole, who spoke at the event, said equity and tolerance were necessary for peace and harmonious relationship and in building heterogeneous society.

- Advertisement -

“To achieve cordial and peaceful relationship in the society, we should shun tribalism, favourtism, injustice and other vices,” she said.

Oluwole called on civil servants to be committed to their duties and adhere to laid down rules and regulations governing their jobs.

She urged NOA not to relent in the sensitisation of the public on issues that would promote peace in the society.

The Guest Speaker, Prof. Isaac Albert, Director, Centre for Peace and Strategic Studies, University of Ilorin, said Nigerians must respect their socio-cultural and religious differences in order to build a strong and peaceful nation.

He said: “we are not created to think and act the same way, therefore we must recognise the contributions and opinions of every citizen in Nigeria.

“The country is diversified with different cultural and socio-political settings which tolerance and respect for one another must be factor of consideration to achieve peace.”