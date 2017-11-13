- Advertisement -

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has commended Christians in the state for throwing their weight behind the implementation of the Anti-Open Grazing And Ranches Establishment Law.

Speaking at St. Francis of Assisi Cathedral, Otukpo, venue of the 2017 Annual Bazaar and Thanksgiving Service for Otukpo Catholic Diocese weekend, the governor posited that the law which took effect from November 1, 2017, was to bring lasting peace for livestock owners, farmers, business men and women and the entire citizenry who did not know peace in the state particularly for six years because of clashes between farmers and herdsmen.

Governor Ortom, while condemning statements from some quarters that the law was targeted at a particular group of persons, maintained that the law would make agriculture to blossom as the people would go into full farming activities without molestation.

He also assured workers in the state that he would tackle the problem of over-bloated wage bill in a manner that the problem of payment of salaries would be solved.

Governor Ortom who had earlier attended the combined convocation of the Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, for 2006-2016 graduates, stormed the cathedral and announced financial support for education and health programs of the diocese.

Accompanied by his deputy, Engr. Benson Abounu, Governor Ortom said the Catholic Church in the state has greatly supported his administration in the provision of education and health facilities.

Also speaking, deputy governor, Engr. Abounu said the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo was being administered by a Bishop who does not waver in his responsibilities.