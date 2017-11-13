- Advertisement -

Nasarawa State Government said on Monday it would train information officers in the state on modern trend of journalism for effective service delivery.

Mr Abdulhamid Kwarra, the State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia.

He said that the training was to sharpen the skills of the information officers for optimal productivity and efficiency in the discharge of their responsibilities.

The commissioner said that Gov. Tanko Al-makura’s administration was media-friendly and would continue to engage the media at all times.

- Advertisement -

“The ministry is planning to organize in-house training for information officers in the state in order to meet up with modern trends of journalism.

“This is part of the commitment of the state government to improve journalists and workers’ capacity,” he said.

Kwarra advised information officers in the state to be cautious of the dangers posed by the social media and brace up to the challenges it posed to factual information transmission.

He also called on journalists in the state to ensure balance in their reports “in the interest of peace and for the socio-economic development of the state.”

The commissioner urged journalists to adhere strictly to the ethnics of their profession, to guarantee fairness, accuracy and balance.