As the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, nationwide start their strike today, lecturers of Rivers state owned Ken Saro Wiwa Polytechnic Bori, say they will also join in shunning the classrooms.

Feri Gberegbe, the ASUP Chairman, Ken Saro Wiwa Polytechnic said they would join the strike because what the national body of ASUP is agitating for directly affects the lecturers in the state owned Polytechnics.

He expressed disappointment that the various levels of government have refused to fund the Polytechnics despite the long period given to them by the union to implement the last agreement reached over the issue.

“We listened to the appeals by parents, students and well meaning individuals when we called off our previous strike hoping that government will do what is needful but unfortunately it reneged, even when Polytechnic produces the critical technological manpower of any nation”.

He vowed that members of the union will sustain the strike as called by the national body.

Rivers state government has two Polytechnics: Ken Saro Wiwa and Port Harcourt Polytechnics.