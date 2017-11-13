- Advertisement -

Kaduna State chapter of the Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has asked the state government to halt its plan to sack 21,000 primary school teachers in the state.

Primary and secondary school teachers have been on war path with Governor Nasir El-Rufai over the state government’s plan to sack thousands of teachers.

Reacting, however, the state chairman of CNPP, Umar Farouk Ibrahim, warned the state government to shelve its plan as it would spel doom for the already-troubled state.

Ibrahim said, “We gathered from a reliable source that, there is a planned demonstration to drum up support for the state government. According to the plan, each of the 23 Local Government Councils of the state would mobilize 30 buses of political thugs to the state capital on Monday November 13, 2017.”

“The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) wishes to remind the state government of its existing ban on all sort of public processions and demonstrations in order to enjoy lasting peace in the state. It is unfortunate and disheartening that the state government is playing to the gallery of its detractors on this ill-advised action. We therefore call on the state government to shelve this planned demonstration and heed to security advice,” he said.

- Advertisement -

He recalled the massive protest organised by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) among others last week in Kaduna; saying it was almost hijacked by sponsored hoodlums “if not for the prompt intervention of the security forces, there would have been breakdown of law and order.”

“It is unfortunate and disheartening that while the state government is arranging to secure foreign loans for its projects and Local Governments could hardly pay salaries, funds available to the government are being misused to sponsor thugs for this ill-advised demonstration,” he said.

He, therefore, called on the governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, to prevail on the masterminds of the planned demonstration to immediately stay action, stressing, “government has enough civil ways of engaging relevant stakeholders and citizens on the best way forward.”