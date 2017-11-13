- Advertisement -

The acting registrar-general, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Lady Azuka Azinge, has commended Nigeria’s improved ranking on the World Bank ease of doing business 2018 from 169 to 145 and observed that the reform initiatives of the Commission in respect of start-up-to business contributed to the improvement in the index.

Azinge, who stated this at the maiden quarterly meeting with management and staff of the Commission at the Commission’s head Office in Abuja, said that the Commission would not rest on its oars but would continue on its reform initiatives to ensure that the country continues to improve on its ranking.

Azinge also briefed members of staff on the Commission’s achievements with respect to the ongoing 60–Days National Action Plan (NAP2.0) by the federal government.

She disclosed that the Commission successfully organised three sensitisation programmes in the commercial cities of Lagos, Kano and Port Harcourt on 19th October, 30th October and 2nd November, 2017 respectively.

She also added that the Commission was faithfully implementing the closure of manual registration in ten more state offices by November 27, 2017.

The offices affected include Lokoja, Bauchi, Jos, Ilorin, Asaba, Owerri, Uyo, Abeokuta, Ibadan and Sokoto.

The connectivity of the ten states earmarked for closure by 27th November, 2017 is almost completed as eight out of the 10 states had been connected, while work on Ilorin and Uyo the remaining State Offices is 80 per cent completed.

She stated that the start-to-finish registration service in six states namely Abuja, two Lagos offices, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Kano and Kaduna state offices would be extended to other 20 states by the end of the year. Also that the ICT infrastructure would receive further boost to ensure sustainability and improved efficiency. assured staff of the Commission on the delivery of the Commission’s mandate and improvement of welfare of the staff.