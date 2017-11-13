- Advertisement -

Malam Abubakar Malami, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, who is fighting off his indictment over the alleged backdoor reinstatement of former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, into the Federal Civil Service has promised that he will appear before the Senate Committee set up to probe the matter on Tuesday.

But the chief law officer of the federation will rather want the senate hearing to be a public one rather than a closed door session he alleged was being planned by the Committee, according to Vanguard.

“I want to address Nigerians directly on the Maina issue when I appear before the Senate. But I understand the committee to probe the allegations against me and the Minister of Interior wants to do so in camera.

- Advertisement -

“Trying me in secret after I have been vilified openly by the people is not good enough. I will certainly appear before the committee on Tuesday to speak on the matter but if they bring up the issue of trying me in camera, I would recuse myself from the matter and seek alternative way to explain my position publicly to Nigerians.”

President Muhammadu Buhari has since ordered immediate sack of Maina who has been on the run since 2013 and on the wanted list of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, over allegations that he stole billions of naira of pensioners funds from the civil service following controversies over the back-door reinstatement.

The Senate also mandated its committee on Establishment and Public Service to probe those behind the act and recommend possible sanctions.