The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, said it will commence a “total and comprehensive indefinite” strike on Monday due to the federal government’s failure to fulfil the outstanding agreement made with the union.

The National President of the union, Usman Dutse, confirmed this in a phone interview on Sunday night.

According to the union president, there was a meeting between the union and ministry of labour on October 16 with an agreement to develop a memorandum of understanding to resolve the issues.

“We were told by the federal ministry of labour that a memorandum of understanding will be given, but we’ve not gotten one till date and that is why our members say there is no seriousness on the side of the government.”

Mr. Dutse said another meeting with the federal government has been scheduled for Wednesday, November 15.

“All academic activities will be suspended during the strike,” he said.

“Our union is constrained to lament that our sector is on the verge of collapse and needs all the emergency attention it urgently deserves.”

Efforts to get a reaction from the Ministry of Labour on the strike were unsuccessful. Its spokesperson, Samuel Olowookere, did not respond to calls and text messages sent to him.