There is no law against a Police officer marrying another police personnel on officer cadre.

The Police Headquarters made this clarification o Sunday following a report credited to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, that he was free to have romantic affair with any policewoman.

There are three cadre in the Force; Rank and File cadre for Constable to Sergeant, Inspectorate cadre for Inspectors and Officers cadre.

Police personnel from the rank of an Assistant Superintendent of Police up to Inspector-General of Police fall under Officer’s cadre.

The Force Spokesman CSP Jimoh Moshood in a statement in Abuja on Sunday described the report credited to the IG as untrue and misleading.

Moshood said: “”What the IGP said in the document submitted to the Senate Ad-hoc committee investigating the spurious allegation against the IGP is that no law stops a Police Officer in Service to marry another Police Officer on an Officer cadre.

“He never said I’m free to have romantic affairs with Police women”.

When The Nation sought to know the section of the Law or Act where the permission is stated, a source in the Force said personnel of the Force are guided by Force Order.

The Source who pleaded anonymity said: “What we have in the Police is a Force Order and it prevents officers from marrying from the junior cadre but officers can marry themselves.”

“The order is just to enforce discipline because if any personnel is allowed to marry from any cadre, discipline might be compromised.”