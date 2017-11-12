- Advertisement -

The Kano State government said on Sunday that it had targeted about two million children aged between nine months and five years for immunisation against measles in the ongoing vaccination.

Gov. Umar Ganduje made this known at the launching of the vaccination in Albasu, headquarters of Albasu Local Government Area.

Ganduje, represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Kabiru Getso, described measles as one of the dangerous diseases that affected children’s brain, eye and the heart.

According to him, “the Ganduje administration has made health a priority and has committed N73 million for the smooth conduct of the immunisation in the state.’

He enjoined parents and guardians to ensure that they presented their children and wards for the exercise.

Ganduje also urged parents to keep their vaccination cards secured for record purpose.

In his remarks, Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, represented by Sarkin Yakin Kano, Alhaji Wada Aliyu, restated the emirate’s commitment to provide necessary support to ensure the success of the exercise.